Tunisia: Snowfall - Interruption of Traffic On National Road N°17 in Its Section Joining Tabarka to Ain Drahem

Tunis/Tunisia — Road traffic was interrupted on Thursday on the national road No. 17 in its section joining Tabarka to Ain Drahem at the level of the locality of Fej el-Atlal (Aïd Draham), because of the snowfall.

Road traffic could be diverted through the national road No. 11 (Amdoun), and the national road No. 7 (Ain Mosbah).

The ministry recalls the safety instructions and recommends road users to moderate speed, take the necessary precautions, respect the safety distance and turn on the lights while travelling.

In case of need, motorists can contact the following numbers: 71960448 and 71963512.

They can also contact the Jendouba and Tabarka National Guard districts on 193.