Tunisia: Snowfall - Interruption of Traffic On National Road N°17 in Its Section Joining Tabarka to Ain Drahem

19 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Road traffic was interrupted on Thursday on the national road No. 17 in its section joining Tabarka to Ain Drahem at the level of the locality of Fej el-Atlal (Aïd Draham), because of the snowfall.

Road traffic could be diverted through the national road No. 11 (Amdoun), and the national road No. 7 (Ain Mosbah).

The ministry recalls the safety instructions and recommends road users to moderate speed, take the necessary precautions, respect the safety distance and turn on the lights while travelling.

In case of need, motorists can contact the following numbers: 71960448 and 71963512.

They can also contact the Jendouba and Tabarka National Guard districts on 193.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.