Kenya: No, Kenyan Consumer Goods Giant Bidco Africa Not Hiring for These Positions, Job Ad Is a Scam

IN SHORT: As job seekers look for openings at the start of the year, they should steer clear of ads posted on social media claiming that Bidco Africa, a major consumer goods maker in Kenya, is hiring.

A January 2023 advert posted on Facebook claims that Bidco Africa, a major consumer goods manufacturer headquartered in Kenya, is recruiting.

The ad, seen in different groups, reads: "BIDCO COMPANY 2023 JOBS VACANCIES January intake ongoing.....(Salary between 25000 to 35000)."

Several positions are then listed, including cleaners, guards, machine operators, secretaries and warehouse supervisors.

Those interested are asked to WhatsApp a phone number, starting the message with "BOOK ME". Other posts ask interested candidates to write "ready" in the comment section.

These ads have also been posted here, here, here, and here.

As a large company Bidco Africa would have many employees. But is this ad legit?

Clues ad is fake

It is suspicious that while the ad is the same, different people have posted it on Facebook with different contact numbers.

And none of the numbers we saw feature in the "contact us" section of Bidco Africa's official website.

It is also odd that a reputable company would ask job seekers to contact them through a WhatsApp chat or Facebook comments.

Requests to contact unnamed people privately are often signs of a scam.

There is no information about the job advertisement on the careers section of the Bidco Africa website, or on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

'Beware of scammers'

Africa Check contacted Bidco to find out if the recruitment drive is legit.

The consumer goods giant dismissed these reports as scams.

"The ad does not belong to BIDCO Africa Ltd. Kindly beware of scammers and do not pay any amount for a job entry. All our interviews are FREE and are conducted at our headquarters in Thika or our BIDCO Industrial Park Ruiru Plant," Bidco told Africa Check.

Learn more on how to protect yourself against online fraudsters in our guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.