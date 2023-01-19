Western Sahara: The Sixteenth Congress of the Polisario Front Endorses the Basic Law

Dakhla (Refugee Camps) — The sixteenth Congress of the Polisario Front endorsed, by an absolute majority, the basic law of the Polisario Front, after presenting the amended and added articles for voting.

The endorsed Basic law included amendments to many articles, specifying the rate of renewal in the National Secretariat, which was estimated at 6 members, in addition to reducing the number of members of the National Secretariat to 27 members instead of 29, while not including the secretaries of mass organizations as membership of the National Secretariat.

The sessions of the Congress continue today by voting on amendments of some articles related to the constitution, as well as approving the national action program.

SPS 110/T