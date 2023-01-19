Rwanda: NEC Chairman Prof Kalisa Mbanda to Be Laid to Rest On Monday

Professor Kalisa Mbanda, Chairperson of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), who died on January 13, will be laid to rest on Monday January 23, The New Times has learnt.

Prior to his passing, Mbanda had been at the helm of the electoral body since 2012. He succumbed to an illness while receiving treatment at the Rwanda Military Hospital.

He was 76 years old.

His burial will take place on Monday, Charles Munyaneza, NEC Executive Secretary, said.

Mourners will pay their last respects to Prof Mbanda at his home in Rusosoro, Gasabo District at 9:30a.m.

The requiem will be held at Regina Pacis Parish in Kigali at 01:00p.m, before he is laid to rest in the Rusororo cemetery at 04:00p.m

Mbanda had a PhD in Biology and a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture, obtained from the Catholic University of Louvain-La-Neuve in Belgium.

From 2000-2003, Mbanda served in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning as an expert in agriculture financing

He spent most of his career journey in the education sector. From 2003-2007, he was the Rector of the Higher Institute of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry (ISAE).

In 2006, he served as the Chairman of Kigali City Council.

From 1995-1998, Mbanda served as the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at the former National University of Rwanda.

Previously, Mbanda worked in different institutions including the Ministry of Local Government, United Nations Development Programs (UNDP), Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).