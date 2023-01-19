Rwanda: Kigali Regrets Kinshasa's Abandonment of Luanda, Nairobi Peace Processes

The government of Rwanda has expressed its concern over the DR Congo "apparent abandonment" of the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes.

The Nairobi and Luanda processes were established in 2022 to help restore peace in eastern DR Congo, where more than 120 local and foreign armed groups roam.

"Rwanda notes with regret the 18 January 2023 statement of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is a selective reading of the Luanda Communiqué of 23 November 2022," reads part of the statement released on Thursday, January 19.

"The DRC statement avoids key decisions of the November summit, and concludes with what can only be seen as a threat of imminent attacks on Rwanda."

On Wednesday, Congolese activists took to streets in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, calling for the departure of the East African Community Regional Force deployed in 2022 to support the peace processes.

"The staged demonstrations against the EAC Regional Force, in Goma and other parts of the DRC, constitute part of a plan by the DRC military and government to exit the Nairobi/Luanda peace processes," the statement said.

"The goal of the demonstrations appears to be to cause the departure of the force, whereas the Luanda Communiqué calls for 'Continued full deployment of the EAC Regional Force'."

The Luanda Communiqué comprises important decisions beyond the withdrawal of one Congolese armed group. This includes the "creation of conditions for the occupation of M23 currently controlled zones by the EAC Force, with the support of MONUSCO and the Ad-Hoc Verification Mechanism."

The Luanda Communiqué also called for the cessation of all political and military support to the genocidal militia FDLR and other illegal armed groups.

"The DRC is violating this decision by continuing to provide weapons and fighting alongside several illegal armed groups in Eastern DRC. This also constitutes a clear violation of the Nairobi Process, which is aimed at disarmament and demobilization of these armed groups, and a threat to Rwanda's security," the Rwandan government said.

In late December 2022, the M23 rebels started a gradual withdrawal from their occupied positions in Kibumba. In January they also pulled out from Rumangabo military camp, a move hailed by the regional force as a "critical milestone" in the ongoing efforts to bring peace and stability in eastern DR Congo.

The Congolese government is reported to have hired foreign mercenaries to fight the M23 rebels, which Rwanda calls "a clear indication that the DRC is preparing for war, and not peace."

Of particular concern to Rwanda is the complete disregard of the Luanda decision to "consider and resolve the issue of the return of refugees to their countries of origin."

Rwanda continues to bear the burden of hosting more than 75,000 Congolese refugees, with more arriving daily due to continued insecurity and persecution in eastern DR Congo.

"The DRC government has not acknowledged the situation of these refugees and made no effort to facilitate their safe return to their homes in the DRC," the statement adds.

Rwanda said the Congolese government is a signatory to the ongoing Luanda and Nairobi processes as an implementing partner and "should focus on full implementation."

"Attempts by the DRC to sabotage or abandon these regional agreements can only be seen as a choice to perpetuate conflict and insecurity. The Great Lakes Region cannot afford yet more failed peace initiatives - our citizens deserve better."