Tanzania: Tz Ruggers Set for Six-Nation Burundian Tour

TANZANIA Rugby Union (TRU) earned their first invitation two months after the election to send national men's and women's squads to play in Burundi.

TRU's newly elected secretary general Anthony Dawa told the 'Daily News' on Wednesday that they are pleased to receive the invitation from the Federation Burundi de Rugby (FBR) to compete in Burundi Women's Day Rugby Tournament.

"We have received the invitation for both men's and women's teams that want us to compete in this year's competition in the Burundian capital,Bujumbura on March 25th and 26th this year," he said.

Adding, he said the two-day battle aims to mark this year's International Women's Day marled annually on March 8th.

"It is a women's day celebration but they also invite men's teams to colour the tournament," he added.

Apart from the Tanzanian teams, Burundian has also invited other teams from East and Central Africa to brighten the tournament.

The countries are Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Dawa said the tournament format will be rugby seven's type, adding it is an important platform for the country to revive the game.

"It is one of the important platforms, thanks to Burundi for inviting us, we value their invitation since it is also important for regional integration," he stressed.

He said that to honour that invitation TRU will need sponsors and support from sports well-wishers to be able to send teams to Burundi.

"Currently, we are looking for sponsors for the trip, the door is open for anyone who is ready to support," he said.

He said they intend to meet the National Sports Council (NSC) to see how government can support the trip.

He said the country has talented players who can create good teams but TRU needs support to prepare strong teams that can raise high the Tanzanian flag.

This is the first invitation for TRU under the chairmanship of Jacob Jonas after being elected in the general election of December last year which was observed by NSC and Africa Rugby's Confederation vice president, Andrew Owor.

Owor from Kenya inspired TRU to work hard and also advised them to develop players who can play rugby sevens and those who can play in 15-a-side teams.