Algeria Signs UN Joint Statement Supporting ICJ

Algeria, as the acting president of the Arab Summit and a member of the Arab troika in New York, has signed at the United Nations on behalf of the Arab group, with several countries, a joint statement reiterating their unwavering support to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the international law, as a cornerstone of the international order, and their commitment to multilateralism.

The document's signatories, as UN member States, expressed "deep concern" about the occupation authorities' decision to impose punitive actions against the Palestinian people, leaders and civil society following a request for an ICJ advisory opinion by the UN General Assembly.

All of the countries reject the punitive measures and call for immediate repealing of the measure.

The statement comes as a result of a series of sanctions taken by the occupation authorities against the Palestinian people and its leaders following the exercise of their democratic, peaceful and legal right to ask for an ICJ advisory opinion, adopted by the UN General Assembly.

The resolution, adopted by a large majority with 87 votes in favour, 26 against and 53 abstentions, aroused the ire of the Zionist occupation authorities.

The statement's signatory countries are Algeria, on behalf of the Arab Group, as president of the Arab Summit and member of the Arab troika in New York, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Cuba, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Namibia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.