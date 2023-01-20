Africa: TotalEnergies CHAN Algeria Fixture Changes - Group C

In line with the resolution of the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") Organising Committee for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN") Algeria 2022 on the situation on Group C, kindly note that :

Match 13: Morocco vs Madagascar is no longer taking place.

Match 21: Ghana vs Morocco is no longer taking place.

Match 22: Sudan vs Madagascar will move from Oran and will now be played in Constantine. Kick-off time remains the same: 20h00 local time (19h00 GMT)

The Organising Committee decided, in accordance to the Regulations of the Competition, that Group C will be composed of three teams and the first two teams will qualify for the knockout stages.