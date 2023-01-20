Congo-Kinshasa: UN Says 49 Bodies Found in Congo Mass Graves

Wikimedia Commons
A map showing Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
19 January 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

The United Nations said Wednesday peacekeepers discovered mass graves in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, following a series of attacks blamed on a local militia.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters one grave in the village of Nyamamba contained 42 bodies, including six children. Seven bodies were found in a grave in the village of Mbogi.

The graves are located in Ituri province, where Haq said there has been a "significant deterioration of the security situation in Djugu and Mahagi territories."

Haq said since December, the U.N. peacekeeping mission has said at least 195 civilians have been killed and 84 people abducted in incidents linked to two armed groups, CODECO and Zaire.

The U.N. says more than 1.5 million people have been displaced in Ituri, and the attacks have hampered humanitarian efforts.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.