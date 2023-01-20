Kenya: Wanyama Reveals He Had Tempting Offers to Join Cristiano in Saudi League

Nairobi — Former Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama has disclosed he had tempting offers to join Cristiano Ronaldo by playing in the Saudi Arabia Premier League, but in the end he chose to sign a new contract with his Canadian club CF Montreal.

Wanyama ended speculation on his future by signing a new two-year contract with the MLS club, having served them well for two seasons, helping them to qualify for the play-offs last term.

At the end of the season, he had thrown a spanner in the works, by stating he might not return to the club.

"I had lots of options in Saudi, Turkey and Italy as well. I was very close to go but at the end I decided to come back. I started here and I saw the improvement and said I need to go back to keep do what I have been doing to try help the club," Wanyama said, in an interview with KAN FC.

He has also refuted claims that his decision to return was based on the departure of former coach Wilfried Nancy. "Not at all. We had a fantastic coach here; he did well for us and decided to move on. I am still big fan of him and his way of playing and I wish him all the best."

Wanyama now hopes to achieve more success with the team, under a new coach and believes they will do equally well despite some key members of the squad having also moved on.