Rwanda: Local Journalist Dies in Car Accident

Journalist John Williams Ntwali died in a road accident on Wednesday this week, Rwanda National Police (RNP) confirmed to The New Times.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) René Irere, the spokesperson of Traffic and Road Safety Department, the accident happened on January 18, at 02:50a.m in Kimihurura suburb as a result of over speeding between a vehicle and a taxi-motorcycle. Ntwali was the passenger on a motorcycle. He died instantly," said Irere.

He however added that, "Ntwali didn't have any identification on him. His body was taken to Kacyiru Hospital mortuary pending identification. It was until someone identified him today (Thursday, January 19) that we immediately informed his relatives."

The traffic spokesperson went on to say that the driver involved in the accident was arrested immediately and currently held at Kicukiro police station as his case file is being processed.

Ntwali was an editor attached to local media outlets.