Rwanda: Local Journalist Dies in Car Accident

19 January 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Musoni

Journalist John Williams Ntwali died in a road accident on Wednesday this week, Rwanda National Police (RNP) confirmed to The New Times.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) René Irere, the spokesperson of Traffic and Road Safety Department, the accident happened on January 18, at 02:50a.m in Kimihurura suburb as a result of over speeding between a vehicle and a taxi-motorcycle. Ntwali was the passenger on a motorcycle. He died instantly," said Irere.

He however added that, "Ntwali didn't have any identification on him. His body was taken to Kacyiru Hospital mortuary pending identification. It was until someone identified him today (Thursday, January 19) that we immediately informed his relatives."

The traffic spokesperson went on to say that the driver involved in the accident was arrested immediately and currently held at Kicukiro police station as his case file is being processed.

Ntwali was an editor attached to local media outlets.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.