Uganda: MTN Uganda Announces 5-Year Sponsorship for the Uganda Cranes

Kampala, Uganda — As the number one supporter of Ugandan football, MTN Uganda has announced a UGX 19 billion shillings sponsorship towards the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) over the next 5 years.

The announcement was made by the MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge, at a media engagement ceremony held at the Kampala Serena Hotel and aired live on SuperSport channel 222, FUFA TV, NBS Sports and UBC TV, ahead of the Uganda-Senegal match in the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN).

"This sponsorship signals our commitment to continue developing football in Uganda and supporting the Cranes ambition of flying our country's flag high, everywhere they go," Mulinge said. "We're bringing back the game to Ugandans, who are the most passionate fans of our football", Mulinge proudly added.

She elaborated that the sponsorship package will be used to support 7 properties or programs of the federation, namely: the Uganda Cranes, the Crested Cranes, the FUFA Drum regional cup, the FUFA Juniors League, FUFA Super 8 tournament, the FUFA Super Cup, and the FUFA Annual Awards.

Key to note is that this new sponsorship deal also includes support to the Crested Cranes, that is the national women's team. "This was a key focus for us, while negotiating this partnership. It complements the effort of government and society in general in ensuring equal opportunities for all regardless of gender," the MTN CEO passionately observed.

On his part, Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) noted the company's unwavering passion for Uganda's football, over its years of operating in the country.

"MTN has enthusiastically supported Uganda's football over the years. Together with FUFA and other stake holders, we have registered so many wins and with them, great memories. It is therefore exciting to have this partnership and our game back with our passionate fans. We look forward to doing even more together," he affirmed.

On his part, Moses Magogo, the FUFA President hailed MTN for its unwavering support to the development of the game in Uganda.

"I thank MTN for this tremendous boost. This sponsorship package will go a long way in addressing the multiple challenges faced by the federation as well as pushing the country towards its ambition of qualifying for this year's Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) and 2026 FIFA World Cup among other targeted milestones," Magogo said.

MTN Uganda has previously sponsored the Uganda Cranes and has been instrumental in the growth of the game and the milestones local football has achieved over the years, both on and off the pitch. MTN Uganda currently sponsors local football club KCCA and previously supported Onduparaka football club plus other local football initiatives including efforts to boost visibility of the local game through the SUPL-StarTimes broadcast partnership of the local football league.