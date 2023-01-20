Angola: Minister Unveils Vocational Training Centre in Bailundo

Bailundo — A technical and vocational training center dubbed "Cidadela jovens de sucesso" was inaugurated by minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security Theresa Rodrigues Dias on Thursday in Bailundo municipality, central Huambo province.

The USD 1.5 million undertaking has the capacity for 240 students - 120 for boarding school system and equal number for day school.

The centre, which belongs to the National Institute of Employment and Professional Training (INEFOP), aims to train teenagers and young people who have completed 6th grade.

The three-year training is focused in the specialties of agriculture, carpentry, electricity, computers and metalwork, until the trainees complete 9th grade.

Delivering he speech at the inauguration ceremony, the minister Teresa Rodrigues Dias highlighted Angolan Government's focus on the technical-vocational training for young people in various specialties.