Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Denies Joining Zanu-PF, Says He Has Nothing to Gain From It

20 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) legislator, Vincent Tsvangirai, has poured cold water on rumours circulating that he has jumped ship to join the ruling party, Zanu PF.

Thursday, social media was awash with rumours that Tsvangirai - son of MDC founding member, the late Morgan Tsvangirai- had joined Zanu PF as a sign of displeasure against MDC leader, Douglas Mwonzora.

Tsvangirai had been rumoured to be among alleged opposition members who had deferred to Zanu PF.

Tsvangirai rebuffed the rumours, labelling them as "cheap political gimmick" from Zanu PF members.

"I am just as surprised as everyone else. I just saw a small circular on social media. The next thing I saw was Zanu PF running with it. I have not spoken to anyone from Zanu PF that I am interested in joining them or anything like that," said Vincent Tsvangirai.

Rumours come on the back of MDC having been plunged into turmoil as factionalism and discontent rocks the erstwhile main opposition party.

Earlier this week, MDC leadership suspended senior members of the party over "gross misconduct".

The seven suspended members have been vocal against Mwonzora, who usurped power from Thokozani Khupe in controversial circumstances.

The senior members denounced last month's underwhelming congress, accusing Mwonzora of dictatorial practices.

Tsvangirai said he had been roped into the Zanu PF five million votes agenda by "overzealous" supporters.

"It is not a secret that I have been very critical about Mwonzora for some time now. I also have been critical of the congress, well the supposed congress. I am not too bothered about it. I have had accusations of going to Zanu PF. I am not bothered by it. Why would I go to Zanu PF? What is there for me? " he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.