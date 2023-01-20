Zimbabwe: Dry Redcliff Begs Govt to Solve Perennial Water Challenges

20 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

REDCLIFF Municipality, which has been battling perennial water challenges, has pleaded for government's assistance to construct a water treatment plant in a bid to improve the situation.

Clayton Masiyatsva,Redcliff Mayor, said with the growing population in his area, there was need for the local authority to have its own water treatment plant.

Redcliff currently relies on Kwekwe for water.

"There is need for a water treatment plant for the town.

"Redcliff is growing and that puts pressure on resources that are required to provide adequate services. Currently, the local authority relies on Kwekwe City to provide water to its residents.

"This has put pressure on the sister local authority, considering that their city is also expanding. We are therefore appealing that the central government avails financial resources and technical expertise to enable the municipality to become a water authority," he said.

Masiyatsva said since the closure of Ziscosteel, life has been tough for residents.

"Redcliff Municipality was a product that was born from Ziscosteel and 60%of revenue is generated from rates from various Zisco properties.Its closure has adversely affected the municipality's cash flows.

"In order to survive, innovative ideas had to be adopted. However, this is not enough as the council is struggling to meet its obligations due to limited resources.

"Our appeal is that the process of opening the company be expedited since we hear from media that a new investor has been identified," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.