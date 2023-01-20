Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attack Leaves Soldiers and Militants Dead Near Baidoa

19 January 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The SNA clashed with Al-Shabaab on the outskirts of Baidoa, the interim seat of Southwest State on Thursday as the Somali president visits the region.

The skirmish started following an ambush attack against the army base in Goofgaduud, a small town that lies 30 kilometers away from Baidoa, according to the local residents.

The two sides engaged heavy and small weapons during the battle that inflicted losses on the SNA forces and Al-Shabaab militants.

Southwest State's justice minister Hassan Abdulkadir Mohamed who was in the area at the time of the attack said Al-Shabaab faced army resistance and lost a number of fighters.

Mohamed confirmed that at least 20 Al-Shabaab militants, including leading commanders, have been neutralized and battle vehicles destroyed in the SNA's counter-attack

The regional justice minister said the army lost three soldiers who were at the base that came under an Al-Shabaab attack in the morning.

The SNA base raid comes days after Somali president Hassan Sheikh speaking at the Baidoa reconciliation conference said on Tuesday that 2nd phase of the anti-al-Shabaab operation will start soon in Southwest State.

