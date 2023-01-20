Somalia: Kenyan Security Forces Kill 10 Al-Shabaab Militants in Border Region

Kenyan security forces on Wednesday killed 10 al-Shabab militants in Garissa county in the northeastern region.

Northeastern Regional Police Commander George Seda said the multi-agency security team conducted an intelligence-led operation on the al-Shabab hideout at Degbon after trailing the extremists for a week.

"The multi-agency team also recovered weapons including rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), AK-47 rifles, and improvised explosive device materials," Seda said in a security report.

He said the killing of the extremists followed a tip-off from residents, adding that the operation was ongoing and would not divulge much.

Other officials said multi-agency teams are on the ground pursuing more targets hiding in the area and expansive Boni Forest which the militants have been using as their hideout place.

The move came days after the terrorist group conducted attacks in the area killing more than 10 people.

The insurgents were behind the recent attack and killing of four engineers working with Kenya National Highways Authority.

Al-Shabab terrorists have been attacking places in the region, especially in Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa counties in northeastern Kenya after breaching security zones, which left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded.