Seychelles: SIDS - We Won't Be Able to Overcome Climate Challenges On Our Own, Says Seychelles' President

During the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 that took place from January 16 to 19, the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan participated in a panel session hosted by Masdar, alongside the President of Palau, Surangel S. Whipps Jr., according to a press statement from State House.

The chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, H.E Eng. Awaidha Al Marar delivered the opening address of the session, which was moderated by CNN anchor and correspondent Eleni Giokos,

President Ramkalawan and President Whipps then shared their perspectives on the roles and responsibilities of leaders in climate control, combating climate change and achieving net zero emissions.

President Ramkalawan spoke of the real-life examples and efforts being implemented by Seychelles as a small island developing state (SIDS) in the Indian Ocean.

"Seychelles, like all SIDS, will continue to keep moving forward. Our existence is being threatened. Being small, remote and vulnerable to various external shocks, means we will be not able to overcome these challenges including climate change on our own. We are counting on the support of all stakeholders. The world has become more globalised and multilateralism will be more important than ever to the small states as it provides more access to the global fora, allowing us to be heard, to address our unique social, economic, and environmental challenges and to find solutions together with the rest of the world" said Ramkalawan.

Furthermore, Ramkalawan highlighted some of Seychelles conservation efforts including the pledge to protect 100 percent of all its mangroves and seagrass meadows this year, adding to the already 32 percent protected area of its ocean and 50 percent of its forest.

Ramkalawan and Whipps also discussed "the impact of climate change on small nations, the importance of the COP process to small nations, examining what the country is doing to adapt to climate change and the latest trends shaping the world's sustainability agenda were also addressed."

The former President of Seychelles, James Michel, was also present at the event, and following the panel discussion "expressed appreciation on how President Ramkalawan defended and promoted Seychelles", said State House.