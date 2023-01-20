Tanzania: Mwinyi Tasks BMF to Improve People's Lives

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi has asked the management of Benjamin Mkapa Foundation (BMF) to continue providing medical solutions and save lives of people in the Islands.

President Mwinyi said the foundation ought to do a lot in improving the institution in order to provide better services, especially by using its influence and soliciting finance to address its internal gaps.

Equally, he urged the management to improve infrastructures and equipment as well as communication systems and human resources, so as to provide better services to the beneficiaries.

Dr Mwinyi who is also the patron of the foundation issued the piece of advice, when he met the BMF management at the State House in Zanzibar on Wednesday.

In his speech, he promised them that the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will continue working with the foundation to provide quality health services in the Islands.

"I commend you for good work. Your performance has been impressive throughout the country (on the mainland and in Zanzibar)," Dr Mwinyi said.

He said that plans are underway for Zanzibar to establish health insurance that will accommodate all groups of people including those in low economic levels.

"We hope this will help some of the challenges in delivering medical care," President Mwinyi explained to the leadership of the BMF.

The meeting with the Zanzibar President also presented awards -- cash money and certificates to the best BMF employees, who performed well during their service period.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the event, the Vice-Chairman of the BMF Board of Trustees, Ambassador Tuvako Manongi said, their board has continued to cooperate closely with various institutions and both the Union and Zanzibar government, especially development partners in ensuring that they get financial resources to enable the foundation to implement its programmes.

The Chief Executive Officer of BMF, Dr Ellen Senkoro said the foundation is on course to implement its priorities including evaluating the existing Strategic Plan; improving the performance of the foundation by using modern technologies to reduce operating costs and work professionally; increasing human resources and improving the infrastructure of buildings and medical equipment and implementing programmes to combat HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and Covid-19.

The Benjamin William Mkapa Foundation (BMF) Established in April 2006 as a Trust and non-profit organisation draws its bold energy from the visionary leadership of its Founder, the Former President of Tanzania, late Benjamin Mkapa.

The Mkapa Foundation has reached millions of Tanzanians for a decade now and continues improving rural health services, health and well being of women, men and children including the ones living with and affected by HIV and AIDS, pregnant mothers and many others.