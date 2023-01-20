Zimbabwe: Zinara Sets Aside $93 Billion for Road Works

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has set aside $93 billion for road works and maintenance in the first quarter of the year under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP)

To attend to the worsening state of roads countrywide, Government introduced the ERRP in 2021.

This saw significant progress being made in the rehabilitation of Bulawayo's roads with Siyephambili Drive, George Avenue and 23rd Avenue being some of the major roads rehabilitated.

The city roads have further deteriorated due to the rains that the country has been receiving since the beginning of November last year.

This has affected connectivity within the city, increased travelling times, increased vehicle operating costs and caused general frustration to the motoring public.

Last year, Government allocated $1 billion to Bulawayo towards emergency road rehabilitation.

In an interview yesterday, Zinara spokesperson Mr Tendai Mugabe said the money is ready for disbursement to the local authorities around the country.

"As Zinara we have availed $93 billion for road rehabilitation and maintenance and the funds are readily available for local authorities to access. What we do as Zinara is to collect revenue and disburse funds to local authorities," he said.

"It is important to note that the funds that are availed by Zinara are for road rehabilitation and maintenance, not the construction of roads."

Mr Mugabe said local authorities are supposed to send Zinara their acquittals.

"We have a look at them and then if we are satisfied against set guidelines, we then avail the funds to the local authority after meeting the requirements," he said.

In Bulawayo, council has identified five key roads that require emergency rehabilitation - Luveve Road, Matopos Road, Wellington Road, Khami Road and Steelworks Road.

Council intends to do overlays along Khami Road from the Flyover to Mpopoma Avenue as well as Matopos Road from 23rd Avenue to Leander Road.

Council said it will also make overlays on Luveve Road where there is a bad stretch near Engen Service Station in Matshobana as well as Steelworks Road from Basch Street to Mpopoma.

Council intends to patch potholes, and improve drainage and road signage.

Bulawayo's roads are riddled with potholes and the situation has been worse since the onset of the rainy season.

Bulawayo City Council is on record saying 70 percent of its road network has outlived its lifespan. The authority requires about US$700 million to fix the roads.

In Matabeleland North, roads that need urgent attention include, the Bulawayo-Tsholotsho Road, Bulawayo-Nkayi and Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highways, while in Matabeleland South it is Bulawayo-Kezi-Maphisa road that needs attention.

Dr Patson Mlilo, chief executive for Bubi Rural District Council, said nearly 200km of the road network needs to be rehabilitated and maintained.

"The roads that need rehabilitation are Enaleni, Waterfalls, Fries and Majiji Kokolombeni.

"There's a need for bush clearing, spot gravelling formation and fixing of drains. In terms of maintenance, roads such as Mbembesi, Litshe, Mary Ellen and Old Hunter are our priority," said Dr Mlilo.

He said the roads are important in the economy of the district and province. Dr Mlilo said last year they received $43 million for road maintenance and rehabilitation and this year expects to get $100 million.