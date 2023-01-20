Africa: DR Congo Coach Targets Win Against Cote d'Ivoire

After a flat performance that ended all square (0-0) against the Uganda Cranes on matchday 1 in Group B, DR Congo's coach, Otis Ngoma, has admitted nothing less than a win against Cote D'Ivoire ticks the box for his team's second outing.

The DR Congo has qualified for the quarter finals of the last five editions of the TotalEnergies Africa Nations Championship that they participated in.

Coach Ngoma - who replaced Florent Ibenge last year - has admonished all thoughts of breaking what looks an impressive record for his nation.

"The team must not lose. We have to avoid getting into funny calculations in the final match. We have to get a result against Cote d'Ivoire. The game tomorrow is hyper important. There is no small team in Africa today. The Madagascar - Ghana fixture was a good demonstration that teams have improved," Ngoma said.

Tuesday's game is a repeat of the 2011 Group C clash that saw DR Congo emerge victorious - 2-1 over Cote d'Ivoire. Ngoma and his squad hope history can play to their advantage.

The gaffer however understands that the level of competition is much more improved.

"The level of the competition is getting better. There is a clear illustration it's down to work and not reputation these days."

Before the competition kick off, the DR Congo were tagged favourites. Ngoma agreed that his team have their sights firmly set on what will be a record third CHAN trophy.

"Our objective of winning the trophy is still alive. We are going match after match. It's Cote D'Ivoire tomorrow, then a big final against Senegal. We go from stage to stage," Ngoma.

26-year-old AS Vita defender Guy Magema concurred to Ngoma's words, while acknowledging that they have to do a job against Côte D'Ivoire.

"Yes we have the experience to deal with the pressure. Tomorrow's game is key. We lacked concentration during our first game. This especially in the first-half, but improved quite a lot. We will try to be at our best against Cote d'Ivoire. The team is focused on the game. We hope to get the desired results."

DR Congo face Cote d'Ivoire on Tuesday January 17, at the 19 May 1956 Stadium, at 16:00 GMT.

Both teams will be looking to get their campaigns back on track after unsatisfactory results on match day one.