Africa: Abate - 'Congratulations to Algeria for the Qualification'

Ethiopian national team coach, Webetu Abate congratulated Algeria after its qualification for the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies African Championship 2022 following their 1-0 victory over Ethiopia on Tuesday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

"It was always going to be difficult to beat the Algerians at home. We expected a tough game and we got it. We played in their backyard with their vocal crowd. I would like to congratulate them on their qualification for the next round. They attacked a lot and they put us under immense pressure. In the second half, we improved slightly but the Algerians were much better," conceded the coach.

Abate now turns to Libya where he feels their fate may not necessarily be in their own hands.

"We will not have our fate in our hands, but there is a tiny hope of qualification. There is a six-point team, which is Algeria and the other at four points, which is Mozambique. The task will be difficult for us but we will certainly give it our best."

Ethiopia will travel to Annaba where they will face bottom of the group Libya who were beaten 3-1 by Mozambique.

Kick-Off for this match will be at 20h00 GMT.