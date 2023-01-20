Africa: Ikangalombo Unhappy Despite Winning TotalEnergies Man of the Match Award

DR Congo winger Jonathan Ikangalombo has expressed dissatisfaction despite winning the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award for a second match in a row.

The 20-year-old insists he wanted his side to win their second match at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) against Cote d'Ivoire to brighten their chances of advancing to the knock-out stages.

Ikangalombo grabbed his second personal award when they played out to a goalless draw against the ten-man Elephants in the Algerian city of Annaba.

The exciting winger wanted victory to accompany another personal accolade, but DR Congo was unable to defeat 10-man Cote D'Ivoire in Annaba.

"It is true I am 'man of the match' for the second time, but what we wanted was victory," the DC Motema Pembe forward said.

Ikangalombo, who was persistent down the left as he ran at Ivorian defenders at every given opportunity, says they must focus on winning their next match.

"The team will target the next game and aim for victory."

The group remains wide open as all the four teams in the group have a chance of advancing going into the last round of matches.

DR Congo, who are second with two points, face Senegal in their group game on Sunday at the 19 May 1956 Stadium at 1900GMT.