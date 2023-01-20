Sudan Doctors - At Least 112 Injured, 60 Detained During Khartoum Pro-Democracy Demo

Khartoum — The Socialist Doctors Association reported yesterday that at least 112 people were injured and at least 60 were detained during Tuesday's protest in Sudan's capital of Khartoum. The doctors stated that protesters suffered a range of injures, and at least 13 people were admitted to hospital. Eight of the cases transferred to hospitals, were hit in the head by tear gas canisters and stones.

In their field report, many cases were observed involving the use of tear gas launchers which shot tear gas cylinders, as well as stone and glass shards directly at the demonstrating crowds.

60 protesters were detained and taken to the Northern Police Section in the city for their participation in the pro-democracy rally.

Sudan's Emergency Lawyers reported that security forces also held one of its members in central Khartoum on Tuesday.

In a statement by the lawyers, fellow member, Suheir Saeed, was assaulted and detained in front of her office at the Soug El Arabi in central Khartoum.

During the demonstrations on Tuesday, security forces reportedly surrounded the Soug El Arabi in order to prevent protesters from reaching the centre of Khartoum.

The lawyers are currently pursuing the necessary legal procedures for Saeed's release.