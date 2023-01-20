Sudan: Kenyan President 'Welcomes Sudan Framework Agreement'

Nairobi — Kenya's President William Ruto has welcomed and affirmed his support for Sudan's ongoing work in ratifying the Framework Agreement and forming a civilian government, in a statement issued yesterday following the recent visit by the Vice President of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti'. During his visit, Hemeti met and reportedly engaged in productive talks with Sudan's Ambassador to Kenya, Kamal Jubara.

Bilateral relations

According to reports by the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Sudanese ambassador said Hemeti's visit "contributed greatly to the advancement of bilateral relations between the two countries, besides coordination on regional and international issues".

In a press statement earlier this week, the ambassador emphasised that the Intergovernmental Authority on Development's (IGAD) agreement in East Africa must be coordinated dually between the two countries on the issue of South Sudan.

He also pointed out that Hemeti's meeting with the Kenyan Vice-President, discussed a number of issues, pertaining to the economy and trade. According to the ambassador, the visit "opened the doors for cooperation", adding that the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs will open the way for direct dealings between Sudanese and Kenyan banks.

During his visit, Hemeti ordered the development and rehabilitation of the Sudanese school in Nairobi to become attractive for all Sudanese nationals in Kenya.