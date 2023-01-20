Ethiopia: Central Bank Gets New Governor in Premier's Major Reshuffle - Departing Ministers Replaced

Addis Abeba — Mamo Mihretu, Chief Executive Officer of the Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH), state-owned investment firm established last year, replaced Yinager Dessie, (PhD) as the Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE). Dr. Yinager Dessie who assumed the position after after a stint as Commissioner of the National Planning Commission served as the Governor since June 2018.

Mamo, formerly World Bank staffer, moved to the Prime Minister's office as senior policy advisor has also doubled as WTO chief trade negotiator for Ethiopia. He has been named by The Financial Times in 2019 as one of the young technocrats in PM Abiy's administration leading Ethiopia's ambitious reform drive.

Announcements by the PM Office on Friday, sees Alemu Sime (PhD) replace Dagmawit Moges as Transport and Logistics minister, while engineer Habtamu Tegegn and Dr Girma Amante are appointed to lead Mines and Agriculture ministries respectively.

The appointment comes in the backdrop of discharge of four ministers by the Council of Ministers followed by unexpected resignation of Chief Justice Meaza Ashenafi and Deputy Chief Justice Solomon Areda over the past weeks.

On Saturday, the Council of Ministers held farewell to Dagmawit Moges, Minister of Transport and Logistics; Takel Uma, Minister of Mines; Oumer Hussein, Minister of Agriculture; and Teferi Fikre, Head of the Office of the Prime Minister and Minister of Cabinet Affairs at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

On Tuesday the House of People's representatives approved appointment of Tewdros Mihret as Chief Justice, and Federal Supreme Court Judge, Abeba Embiale, as Deputy Chief Justice after a sudden resignation of the Chief Justice and her Deputy.

In the new re-shuffle veteran diplomat ambassador Taye Atskesillassie who until recently served as permanent representative of Ethiopia at the UN has been appointed the prime minister's Foreign Policy Adviser.

Alemtsehay Paulos, Deacon Daniel Kibret and Melese Alemu have been appointed as Head of the Office of the Prime Minister and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Social Affairs advisor to PM Abiy Ahmed, and at minister level Coordinator of Center for Democratization respectively. AS