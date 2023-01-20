Zimbabwe: Mbuya Stella Chiweshe Dies

20 January 2023
The Herald (Harare)

Veteran award-winning musician Mbuya Stella Chiweshe has died.

The mbira artist died this morning at her Kuwadzana home in Harare.

Her relative Rector Kandemiviri confirmed the death to the media.

"She wasn't feeling much well of late, coupled with age. The last time she came kumusha she was saying her days are almost up and as such, she needed to settle back home."

Born Stella Rambisai Nekati Chiweshe on July 8, 1946 in Mujumi Village, Mhondoro, Zimbabwe.

She was internationally known for her singing and playing of the mbira dzavadzimu, a traditional instrument in Zimbabwe.

She learned to play mbira from 1966 to 1969 when fewer females played the instrument.

Mbuya Chiweshe performed numerous times in Germany and also participated in the WOMAD festival (1994 in the United States, 1995 in Australia, and 2006 in Spain).

In 2004, she toured England with her daughter.

Mbuya Chiweshe was married to Peter Reich, a German national.

