Ethiopia: Ethio-Telecom Sales Center in Shire City of Tigray Serving Up to 700 Customers Per Day

17 January 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa (ENA) — The Ethio-telecom Shire Sales Center revealed that it is serving up to 700 customers in a day, following the peace agreement.

Recall that the telecom service halted its service in Shire City of Tigray region due to the conflict in the northern part of the country.

Coordinator of Shire City Ethio-telecom Sales Center, Andom Belay said telecom service resumed following the Pretoria peace agreement and many lost families have been connected.

He added that the service was resumed two weeks ago.

Despite the high demand, there is only one center operating in the city and it is handling up to 700 customers per day.

The challenge will be resolved by empowering the telecom center with sufficient human resource and the resumption of other telecom services, the coordinator stated.

The residents of Shire on their part stressed that sustaining the current peace is crucial as the city is getting back to normalcy.

