Ethiopia, Djibouti Agree to Revise Agricultural Product Pricing

17 January 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa (ENA) — The Ethio-Djibouti Joint Technical Committee Meeting, held over the course of two days from January 15-16, 2023, in Djibouti, has come to a successful conclusion with an agreement between both countries, according to Ministry of Foreign Affaires.

The agreement includes the readjustment of prices for produce, primarily fruits and vegetables, which had not been revised in four decades.

During the meeting, significant progress was also made on the issue of Khat quotas, and the Border Trade Agreement was tabled for further discussion.

The meeting, co-chaired by Kassahun Gofe, Head of the Ethiopian delegation and State Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, and Ali Daoud, Secretary General of the Ministry of Trade and Tourism of Djibouti, served as a follow-up to the 16th Joint Ministerial Commission held in Ethiopia in October last year.

As the volume of trade and investment between the two countries continues to grow, joint mechanisms have been established to best regulate and streamline these efforts.

This agreement marks a significant step towards further strengthening the economic ties between Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.