Jönköping — The Moroccan handball team lost to its Egyptian counterpart 19-30, Sunday at Kinnarps Arena in Jönköping, Sweden, during the second day (group G) of the 2023 World Championship, co-organized by Sweden and Poland.

The Moroccan squad suffers their second underperformance in this competition, after their defeat against the American team with the score of 27-28, Friday in the first day.

The next game of Morocco will be against Croatia, this Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.