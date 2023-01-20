Western Sahara: The Election Committee Presents Two Candidates for the Post of Secretary-General of the Polisario Front

Dakhla (Refugee Camps) — The Election Committee presented last night, two candidates for the post of Secretary-General of the Polisario Front.

The committee announced the two candidates Brahim Ghali and Bashir Mustafa El-Sayed for the post of Secretary-General of the Polisario Front for a term of three years.

The Election Committee decided to start the process of electing the Secretary-General of the Polisario front today, at 10 am.

It's worth mentioning that the Presidency of the Congress announced the formation of the Elections Committee yesterday evening, where it held its meeting and announced its presidency and work program, which was approved by the conferees.

The Election Committee formation:

Sid Ahmed Aliyat Hamma, Chairman

Al-Rabab Did Khalihena, Deputy

Mohamed Mohamed Ismail, rapporteur

At the end of yesterday's session, the candidate, Bashir Mustafa El-Sayed, gave a speech, where he touched on the manifestations of the general national affairs and the challenges facing the struggle of the Saharawi people, especially after the resumption of the armed struggle. He Also noted that the new orientation of the post-congress phase requires supporting the ranks of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army and strengthening it by all available means, calling for strengthening the branches and extensions of the political organization and making it a priority that transcends the cohesion of the Sahrawi people behind the pioneer of their struggle, the POLISARIO Front.

The candidate, Bashir Mustafa El-Sayed, also touched on what the diplomatic front should be like, the uprising of the Sahrawi masses in the occupied regions, southern Morocco, and Moroccan university sites.

