Kenya: Kilifi Cashew Nut Firm On the Spot Over Workers Neglect

Nairobi — A nut processing firm in Kilifi County is on the spot over poor working conditions for workers.

The nut company has been accussed of not proving its employees appropriate working gears for cashew nut production.

Pictures going round the internet showed a female employee whose hands were totally bruised.

"I've met a casual worker working for a cashewnut processing plant in Tezo and her hand are just sad sight to see," Daniel Faraja said on his Twitter handle.

"This people need to be provided with safety gear and equipment to protect their hands from the acid that doe this. It is just sad," he added.

Following the revelation, the Kilifi County Government Department of Health Services conducted a sanitary inspection at the T/A Wardi Nuts Kenya Limited.

Inspection uncovered degrading conditions such as lack of valid medical certificates for the food handlers, inadequate personal protective equipment for the workers and lack of a food hygiene license for 2023.

Others included inadequate ventilation, non-labelling of packaged products, among others.

"Following the above observations, you are hereby required to comply with the requirements noted here bellow within 7 days as per the Food, Drugs and Chemical Substance Act Cap 254 (regulation 3, 14, 15 (1)) and the Public Health Act Cap 242 of the laws of Kenya, failure to which you will be required to stop operations until the above conditions are met," Kilifi County Executive Committee Member Peter Mwarogo said.

They are required acquire valid medical certificates, and provide adequate PPEs for food Handlers.

"Note that failure to comply with this notice shall be a breach of the Food, Drugs and Chemical Substance

Act Cap 254 of the laws of Kenya which shall necessitate further legal proceeding against you."