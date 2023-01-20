Kenya: CS Nakhumicha Revokes Appointment of Pharmacy and Poisons Board Members

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has revoked the appointment of members of Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

The CS through a gazette notice revoked the appointment of Paul Njaria, Dorcas Ngechu, Miriam Ndirangu, Stephen Oyaya and Diana Marion effective January 20, 2023.

At the same time, President William Ruto revoked the appointment of James Mandere Rogers Atebe as the Board's chairperson, and replaced him with Charles Githinji who will serve for a period of three years.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board is the drug regulatory authority established under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, Chapter 244 of the Laws of Kenya.

Its role is to regulate the practice of pharmacy and the manufacture and trade of drugs and poisons.

The board also aims to implement appropriate regulatory measures to achieve the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and quality for all drugs, chemical substances, and medical devices, whether locally manufactured, imported, exported, distributed, sold, or used.

The board's ultimate goal is to protect the consumer as outlined by the laws regulating drugs in Kenya.