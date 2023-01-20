Ethiopia: PM Abiy Ahmed Appoints High-Ranking Govt Officials

20 January 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed eight government officials today.

Accordingly, the following were appointed at various capacities of ministers, governor and advisors.

Dr. Alemu Sime: Transport and Logistics Minister

Engineer HabtamuTegegn: Mines Minister

Dr. Girma Amente: Agriculture Minister

Mamo Mihretu: National Bank Governor

Alemtsehay Paulos: Head of Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Affairs Minister

Deacon Daniel Kibret: Prime Minister's Social Affairs Advisor with the Rank of Minister

Ambassador Taye Atskesilassie: Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor with the Rank of Minister

Meles Alemu: Democracy Building Coordination Center Coordinator with the rank of Minister.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.