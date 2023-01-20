Ethiopia: PM Abiy Ahmed Appoints High-Ranking Govt Officials

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed eight government officials today.
Accordingly, the following were appointed at various capacities of ministers, governor and advisors.
Dr. Alemu Sime: Transport and Logistics Minister
Engineer HabtamuTegegn: Mines Minister
Dr. Girma Amente: Agriculture Minister
Mamo Mihretu: National Bank Governor
Alemtsehay Paulos: Head of Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Affairs Minister
Deacon Daniel Kibret: Prime Minister's Social Affairs Advisor with the Rank of Minister
Ambassador Taye Atskesilassie: Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor with the Rank of Minister
Meles Alemu: Democracy Building Coordination Center Coordinator with the rank of Minister.