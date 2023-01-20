Rwanda: IMF Boss Georgieva to Visit Rwanda

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, is expected in Rwanda on a three-day working visit.

From January 24 to 26, she is set to interact with different top officials in the country and the region including authorities in the finance ministry, the Prime Minister and President Paul Kagame, according to her office.

Rwanda was the first African country to access the new IMF resilience and sustainability Trust (RST) with an initial $319 climate financing coupled with a 36-month new Policy Coordination Instrument aimed at supporting the government to build on the progress in macroeconomic, fiscal, and financial reforms to deliver more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth.

The RST initiative that aims at helping low-income and vulnerable middle-income IMF members address longer-term structural challenges such as climate change with longer-term, low-cost financing.

As per her agenda, she will have a roundtable meeting with East African Finance Ministers and Governors of the Central Bank and later on, participate in a panel discussion on the region's efforts in mitigating climate change.

On her second day, Georgieva is set to engage with green entrepreneurs and in the afternoon, meet the representatives of youths involved in green programs at Nyandungu Eco Park.

IMF is Rwanda's long term partner in development with different projects financed through various initiatives.

Her visit to Rwanda comes after her participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that focused on climate crisis and Covid-19 recovery.