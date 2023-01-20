Kenya: Education CS Machogu to Release KCSE Results Today

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu is expected to release the 2022 Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results today.

Machogu is expected to announce the results at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) offices after reports indicated that marking of the papers had ended.

KNEC administered the KCSE exam to some 884,263 learners who sat the exams last year. Out of this, 420,845 were female while 405,962 were male.

This compares to some 826,807 candidates who sat the examinations the previous year.