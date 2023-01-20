South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Welcomes Calling of President's Coordinating Council Meeting On Energy Crisis

press release

Premier Alan Winde welcomes the convening of a special President's Coordinating Council (PCC), scheduled for Friday, 20 January 2023, to discuss the energy crisis.

"I wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week urgently appealing for transparency on the national government's plan to address the energy crisis. I reiterate: given the catastrophic impact this crisis has had on the economy and that it infringes on the fundamental rights of our citizens, we desperately need a tangible national plan that delivers urgent action. All South Africans want to see this crisis resolved. Myself and my government are ready to work with all spheres of government, the private sector, and civil society to support national government in acting with urgency for all of us," said the Premier.

He added, "We must see urgency emerge from this PCC, which has been sorely lacking for too long, while citizens are left feeling abandoned and hopeless. It is inexcusable that when facing a crisis of this magnitude we are left with morsels and rumours, but nothing concrete."

In his letter, Premier Winde outlined the destruction it is having, particularly on the Western Cape. Last year the real GDP lost to the province was estimated at R8.2 billion. The economic damage is expected to grow significantly not only in the Western Cape but across the country unless we see decisive and urgent interventions implemented at a national level.

The Premier urges President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the country following tomorrow's PCC meeting and to be honest with us all about the scale of the devastation and what is being done by his government to address this pressing issue.