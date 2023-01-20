Kenya: Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kisang Officially Sworn Into Office

Nairobi — Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kipkemoi Kisang has been duly sworn-in following his win in the recent by-election.

Kisang who was sworn-in during the Senate special sitting pledged to do his best to deliver to his constituents.

The seat fell vacant after the former holder Kipchumba Murkomen was appointed to Cabinet by President William Ruto as the Transport Cabinet Secretary.

"There are many things and pledges that I made to the people of Elgeyo Marakwet and I want to promise that I will fill up the shoes of CS Murkomen. The shoes he wore here were big and I want to promise that mine might even be larger also," said Kipsang.

Kisang who was elected on a United Democratic Alliance Party ticket beat his other five competitors after garnering 42,387 votes.

His closest competitor of the PPD party Tim Kipchumba came in second with 38,151 votes in the race that attracted six candidates.

The other hopefuls were; Safina Party's Jerotich Seii, independent candidates Andrew Mengich and Kelvin Kemboi and Timothy Tanui of the New Democrats Party.

"Watch this space for the next four years. I will deliver; I will debate and ensure that our people get value for their money. We must ensure that the resources that go to the counties is spent well and our people get services," Kisang said.