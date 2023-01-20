Kenya: Capital FM Staff Pay Tribute to Dj Lithium Who Died One Year Ago

Nairobi — Capital FM staff on Thursday paid tribute to their late colleague Alex Murimi popularly known as DJ Lithium who died after he collapsed in office exactly one year ago.

The staff led by the Human Resource Everest Bulinda began by observing a one minute silence, in memory of Lithium who was a DJ and producer of the breakfast show at the company.

Even though Lithium's death was under unclear circumstances, his colleagues at Capital FM still remember him and his contribution to the company after working in the company for 8 years.

"Beyond having such a great talent, Alex was very choosy in how he picked his friends, and on this very special day even as we celebrate dj lithium I look around this office i'm surprised how some of the characters in here made the cut, he truly brought an immense amount of joy and laughter into our world It was an honor and privilege to share the years we had together, and we will miss him dearly." said Capital FM Head of Programmes Danny Munyi.

Capital FM Creative Director Suleiman Munyua described as a colleague who was enthusiastic about his job.

"Walking through the doors of Capital FM early on any Weekday, the first face you would probably meet would be Alex Murimi AKA Dj Lithium. He helped us remain orderly and ensured everything was well planned and executed. He just loved it when a good plan came together. He made us sound good on air." Munyua stated.

"Alex's laugh was so distinct and he was such a kind-hearted gentleman and we miss you so much. Forever in our hearts," said Angela Wambui from the News Department.

"He was a ball of energy, he was charming. I miss him," said Wanjira, fuse show host.

"Alex was an ardent supporter of Arsenal and our banter was usually about football. He must be happy now that Arsenal is sitting pretty on top of the table. Continue resting in peace my namesake," said Capital FM Sports Editor Alex Isaboke.

"He was one of the baddest producers and DJs to ever grace this station. May he continue resting," said Dennis Kithome of the Marketing Department.

The Boyz on the Jam had many fond memories as Alex was also their show producer. "Whenever he took over the decks as the Dj on Fridays, the Timeline would come to life. He would take charge of the decks and manage the 'RowdyTrio."