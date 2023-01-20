Rwanda: Titans Up for Another Upset Ahead of Reg Clash

20 January 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Friday

Espoir BBC vs UGB 7pm

Tigers vs Shoot 4 Stars 7pm

REG vs Kigali Titans 9pm

IPRC-Kigali vs Orion 9pm

Kigali Titans are looking to pull another trigger against champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in an attempt to fire a warning to rivals that the Basketball league title is not a two-horse race anymore.

The pair face off Friday, January 20, at action on Friday at Kepler University basketball court, kick off 9pm.

The newcomers last week surprised local powerhouse Patriots with a stunning 98-85 victory in the league opening game, a bright start they don't want to stop when they face REG who also started off where they stopped last season, beating Orion BBC 103-51.

In other fixtures, Tigers play Shoot 4 Stars at Kepler University Court while Espoir go head to head with UGB at STECOL, the same ground that hosts Orion's tie against visitors IPRC-Kigali.

