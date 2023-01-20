Kenya: Govt Keen to Ensure Credibility of Higher Education Certificates

20 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The government is keen to ensure that the credibility and authenticity of qualifications and certificates that come from education and training institutions remains of high quality, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has said.

Mr Machogu said the government has developed a system for articulation, classification, registration, accreditation and quality assurance of national qualifications.

The Cabinet Secretary directed the Kenya National Qualifications Authority to ensure that the National Qualifications Framework is fully implemented.

"This will enhance the quality, relevance and authenticity of qualifications, not just locally but globally. This will also promote portability of our qualifications and mobility of labour," said Mr Machogu while releasing this year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in Nairobi.

The Cabinet Secretary observed that all the candidates who sat the KCSE Examination in 2022 have ready avenues to progress to other levels of education as the government seeks to leave no learner behind in career development.

"All these candidates have a destiny and the government is determined to clear the path for them to reach that destiny," added the Cabinet Secretary.

Of the total number of candidates that sat the 2022 KCSE Examination, 443,644 were male while 437,772 were female, representing 50.33percent and 49.67percent of the total candidature respectively.

Kenya National Qualifications Framework (KNQF) Act no.22 of 2014 mandates KNQA to co-ordinate and supervise development of policies on national qualifications and provide for the recognition of attainment or competencies including skills, knowledge, attitudes and values.

The Act further mandates KNQA to develop a system of competence, life-long learning and attainment of national qualifications as well facilitate linkages, credit transfers and exemptions and a vertical and horizontal mobility at all levels to enable entry, re-entry and exit coordinate and promote the recognition of national qualifications internationally.

Already, the government has announced developed a policy on recognition of prior learning (RPL) which provides for a framework for recognition of skills through award of certificates, based on competence to better enable them participate in various economic opportunities.

This aims to provide every Kenyan, with an opportunity to participate in economic development and address the inequity in tendering for contracts by jua kali artisans and craftsmen, due to their lack of certification and to secure opportunities for them.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.