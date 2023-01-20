Rwanda: Parliament Pushes for Digital Antenatal Tool 'To Prevent Deaths'

Members of parliament on January 19, urged the Ministry of Health to implement digital antenatal tools' plan in government hospitals within a year so as to follow-up pregnant mothers at all stages of pregnancy and after giving birth.

This was said as the committee of social affairs chaired by Odette Uwamariya and Frank Habineza presented their analysis of the Auditor General's report of Emergency Obstetric and Newborn care in government hospitals from July 2017 to June 2021 in parliament on Thursday, January 19.

This tool will also help in lowering the number of women who die while giving birth and also lower the number of infants that die at birth.

"The government should expedite the implementation of antenatal digital tools' plan in line with following up pregnant mothers, checking up during pregnancy and after giving birth so that in case of any complications, they can be supported to prevent maternal deaths from preventable causes," MP Frank Habineza, Vice Chairperson of the committee on social affairs said.

According to the Auditor General's report, 42.7% of pregnant women were able to go for checkup four times before giving birth.

"The digital antenatal tool will be used by hospitals and Rwanda Biomedical Centre to track pregnant mothers who visit government hospitals and also remind pregnant women to go for their checkups." MP. Odette said.

In the same plenary sitting, the ministry of Health was tasked to lay out a roadmap which will show how they will increase the rate at which pregnant women have at least four checkups because the World Health Organisation recommends eight check-ups before a pregnant woman gives birth.