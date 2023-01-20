Namibia: Fruits, Nuts Annual Export Bill At N$1,4 Billion

NAMIBIA exported fruits and nuts worth over N$1,4 billion between November 2021 and November 2022 - a good figure compared to imports just shy of N$400 million.

This export bill, although dominated by grape exports, shows Namibia has a good market in Europe, especially in the United Kingdom, Germany and The Netherlands.

Grapes and dates are considered the gold of the southern part of the country, amid claims that the producers are exploiting labour.

The workers have constantly complained of late payment of salaries, while some sleep in makeshift houses made of boxes and other substandard materials.

Data from the Namibia Statistics Agency released for November show that for that month, N$371 million worth of fruits and nuts were exported, mostly to The Netherlands.

The agriculture ministry spokesperson, Jona Musheko, said the billion-dollar bill is a good sign that the fruits and vegetables subsector is growing and changing the status quo of Namibia as being a net importer.

"It is our wish that this begins to show in other subsectors such as grains," he said.

Grain imports remain high and maize imports for the month were recorded at N$42 million.

Overall, Namibia's exports stood at N$8,9 billion and imports at N$10,5 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of N$1,5 billion.

Botswana emerged as the country's largest export destination, with a share of 26,2% of all goods exported, followed by South Africa with a share of 16,7%.

Furthermore, China, Zambia and Belgium formed part of Namibia's top five export markets.

The demand side saw South Africa maintaining her first position as the country's largest source of imports, accounting for 45,6% of total imports into Namibia, followed by China in the second position with 9,2% of the market share.

India, Italy and the United States also formed part of Namibia's top five import markets.

The analysis of exports by commodities revealed that diamonds had the largest share of 30,3% in Namibia's total exports ahead of uranium with a share of 17,5%.

Non-monetary gold accounted for 8,8%, while in fourth position was fish (5,3%) and copper ores and concentrates (5,1%) in fifth position.

In terms of imports, petroleum oils were the highest valued commodity with a share of 14,6% of total imports, followed by motor vehicles for the transportation of goods (4,1%) and miscellaneous chemical products third at 3%.

Furthermore, alcoholic beverages accounted for 2,3%, while telecommunications equipment contributed 2,2% to Namibia's total imports.

Namibia's trade by mode of transport revealed that in November 2022, most goods were exported via air, accounting for 39,9% of total exports.

From the demand side, road transport was the most frequent mode of transport, accounting for 58,6% of total imports.

