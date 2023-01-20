South Africa: SANDF to Host China and Russia for Multilateral Maritime Exercises

20 January 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will host a multinational maritime exercise with Russia and China over a 10-day period to strengthen the already flourishing relations between the three countries.

According to the statement released on Thursday, the event known as Exercise MOSI will take place in Durban and Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, from 17 to 27 February 2022.

"This will be the second time such an exercise is taking place involving the three naval forces with the first one held in November 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa," the statement read.

"Exercise coordinators have concluded all necessary coordination and preparation arrangements for this exercise during virtual planning conferences held at the beginning of December 2022."

This year's Exercise MOSI is expected to see 350 SANDF personnel from various arms of services and divisions participating alongside their Russian and Chinese counterparts with the aim of sharing operational skills and knowledge.

The event will coincide with the Armed Forces Day celebration that will take place at uMhlathuze Municipality in Richards Bay, east of KwaZulu-Natal.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.