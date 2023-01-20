South Africa: SANDF to Host China and Russia for Multilateral Maritime Exercises

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will host a multinational maritime exercise with Russia and China over a 10-day period to strengthen the already flourishing relations between the three countries.

According to the statement released on Thursday, the event known as Exercise MOSI will take place in Durban and Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, from 17 to 27 February 2022.

"This will be the second time such an exercise is taking place involving the three naval forces with the first one held in November 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa," the statement read.

"Exercise coordinators have concluded all necessary coordination and preparation arrangements for this exercise during virtual planning conferences held at the beginning of December 2022."

This year's Exercise MOSI is expected to see 350 SANDF personnel from various arms of services and divisions participating alongside their Russian and Chinese counterparts with the aim of sharing operational skills and knowledge.

The event will coincide with the Armed Forces Day celebration that will take place at uMhlathuze Municipality in Richards Bay, east of KwaZulu-Natal.