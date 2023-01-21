Zimbabwe: 'Practise Water Harvesting to Improve Production of Winter Crops'

Agricultural experts have urged farmers to harvest rainwater for sustainable crop production adding that the initiative is a practical solution to crop moisture deficit.

The initiative supports Government's drive to boost agricultural production as adopting scientific methods to climate proof agriculture.

Rainwater harvesting involves using techniques that allow the capture and utilisation of rainfall for sustainable crop production.

It is the key to mitigating the effects of climate change to ensure food and water security in the country's semi-arid regions.

Experts agree that the technology is one of the most sustainable ways of adapting to climate change and mitigate its effects since it enhances crop productivity by minimising moisture stress in the field.

They are already basically assured of adequate irrigation water for the winter wheat crop in Zimbabwe.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president Mr Victor Mariranyika said the initiative will ensure that the country has more water for irrigation in winter and summer.

"Farmers should use the water for agricultural production. They need to use water that we are receiving wisely in order for us to improve productivity.

"Very soon dams will all fill up and this will go a long way in improving agricultural activities and boost production, we also expect more production," he said.

National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Mrs Monica Chinamasa said the dam levels so far meant winter farmers should start preparations.

"The rising of dams signalise a bumper winter harvest this year and it was a good sign for winter farmers to start preparations.

"This is very crucial for the winter crop such as wheat, but I urge Environment and Management Agency to act on the stream bank cultivation which is causing a lot of siltation in dams. A lot of education and awareness campaigns should be put in place," she said.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers' Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said farmers should also practise water harvesting to ensure that they have enough water to irrigate crops in winter period.

"Water harvesting can also be practised, shallow wells are also critical at this stage.

A bad situation can be turned into a good situation. Farmers need to find ways to drain away water that may cause leaching but at the same time harvest the water for future production," he said.

Recently,Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) acting corporate manager Mr Tsungirirai Shoriwa said the current rains being experienced across the country continue to push water levels up in the major dams as rivers rise in flood bringing the runoff to the reservoirs.

Statistics from the department last week indicates that major dams such as Machekeranwa, Masembura and Exchange filled early this week along with many smaller and farm dams with the runoff from the heavy rains over two weeks, with Zimbabwe's major dams now holding 81,7 percent of their total capacity.

The Meteorological Services Department has also encouraged people to do water harvesting and irrigate plants where stress is noted, adding that Pfumvudza exercise reduces the need.