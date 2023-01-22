Kenya: EACC Chair Post Up for Grabs Ahead of Wabukala's Term Expiry

Nairobi — Kenyans interested in serving as the next Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have until February 2 to apply for the post.

This is after the Public Service Commission (PSC) declared a vacancy after outgoing Chairman Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala's six-year term expired on Tuesday last week.

The PSC is required to conduct interviews of the applicants in public, and shortlist 3 candidates.

President William Ruto will then forward the name of the successful nominee to the National Assembly.

The National Assembly is required to vet and consider the nominee within 21 days after receipt of the name from the President.