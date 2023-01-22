Libya Star Saltou Backs Algeria After Knights' CHAN Exit

Libyan striker Mohamed Saltou will switch his attention to support neighbours and hosts Algeria after his country bowed out of the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Saturday.

The Mediterranean Knights crashed out of the tournament at the group stage despite beating Ethiopia 3-1 to finish third in Group A at the competition designed only for home-based players.

Anis Mohamed Jumaa Saltou who was named TotalEnergies man of the match in Libya's last game against Ethiopia was clear on where his heart lies henceforth.

"Annaba welcomed us and that's why we wish Algeria the best in the tournament. We are always brothers. Hopefully Algeria wins the trophy."

The lad, who stands at 1.97 meters tall, played a massive role as the men of coach Corentin Martins came from a goal down to defeat Ethiopia 3-1 at the 19 May 1956 Stadium.

Saltou's goal in the 78th minute made it a game-set-and-match. He confessed that it wasn't an easy task for Libya to have defeated Ethiopia under such circumstances.

"First of all, it wasn't an easy game. We participated in the CHAN and won the competition before, but it wasn't to be this time around. We want to thank Algerians for the support. We will work and come back stronger," the Al Ahly Tripoli poacher added.

Saltou refused to claim all the glory as his own, praising his team-mates for ending with aplomb despite a flat start to the game.

The 2014 CHAN winners Libya were shown an early exit after two games due to defeats to Algeria and Mozambique, but the team making its fifth tournament finals played for pride on their final day.

Libya's record stands at three games played, two defeats and one win, with five goals scored and five conceded. They end third in Group A with three points, two ahead of bottom-placed Ethiopia.