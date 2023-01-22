Algeria/Mozambique: 'We Wanted the Nine Points' - Radouani

Algerian right back Saâdi Radouani has been named the TotalEnergies Man of the Match following his spectacular performance in his side's 1-0 victory over Mozambique to make it three wins out of three at the CHAN 2022 on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algeria.

Radouani inspired a third straight clean sheet for the hosts who have amassed nine points in three games - a perfect feat for Madjid Bougherra's side who have been impressive in the continental competition.

The victory also means that the Desert Foxes will stay in Algiers and avoid a trip to Constantine where second-placed Mozambique will now head to for the Round of 16.

Radouani, who features for USM Alger, said after the game that he was honoured to be part of this group of 26 players who have the responsibility to deliver whenever called upon by the coach.

"We are 26. The 26 players must be ready at the service of the coach."

The native of Setif was incredible throughout the game. He could have scored in the second half but for lack of efficiency or confidence, he missed a chance to score when he came up against Mozambican goalkeeper Fasistencio Maria Faza Joao commonly known as Fazito in a one-on-one scenario.

"We won again by the narrowest of margins, but 1-0s are often scores for champions (smile). We will go back to training and work hard because a new competition is starting. We have to be more efficient so that we do not have any regrets."

Radouani said he was satisfied to finish with Algeria finishing as table leaders in Group A with maximum points. "For our pride, it is good to finish first and in addition it saves us from traveling. We feel good in Algiers. We have everything we need here and the atmosphere in this Nelson Mandela stadium is fantastic."

Bougherra's side will now face the team that finishes second in Group B on 27 January.