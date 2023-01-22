Ethiopia: It Wasn't a Bad Tournament for Us, Says Ethiopia Coach Abate After CHAN Exit

Ethiopia coach Webetu Abate has saluted his side for their run at the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria, despite exiting at the group stage.

Webetu says it is a step by step process for his team, who finished bottom of Group A with just one point following their 1-3 defeat to Lybia in the final Group A game on Saturday in Annaba.

"It was not a bad tournament for us. We played very well in the first and second games, but it wasn't to be. We have been building a team in the last two years. We attended the AFCON and the CHAN. There is no pressure. We are going step by step," said Abate.

Ethiopia surrendered a first half lead to suffer a 1-3 defeat to the 2014 champions. Abate bemoan the fact that his team didn't take their chances during the tournament.

"We had a better chance to qualify. We were in a good situation but this game didn't go as we were thinking. We led but conceded a simple goal. I don't want to blame my players. We pushed to get the equalizer which exposed us.

"Our opponents were also good, they put us in difficulties. Congratulations to Lybia. They deserve to win this evening."

Despite the win, both Libya and Ethiopia exit the competition, certainly with lessons learned.

"The teams are quite competitive. Teams have good technical and tactical players. We were in the group of the hosts like in the AFCON. We take the lessons and hope to be back stronger," Abate concluded.

CHAN TotalEnergies 2022 marked Ethiopia's third participation. They have never gone passed the group stage.