Eswatini: Human Rights Lawyer Thulani Maseko Shot Dead

22 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Zweli Martin Dlamini

Mbabane — Human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko, the Chairperson of the MultiStakeholder Forum (MSF) has been shot dead.

The death of the prominent lawyer was confirmed by his wife Tanele Maseko on Saturday evening, he was gunned down at his home, Luyengo.

"It's true, Thulani has been killed, bashaye waphola Nkhosi. Ubobuye ushaye kwanyalo kusenemaphoyisa," said the wife to the late MSF Chairperson.

The death of the human rights lawyer comes a few hours after King Mswati warned those calling for democracy that his mercenaries would deal with them.

Eswatini is in the midst of a political unrest, Mswati has intensified the killing of political activists and human rights defenders.

